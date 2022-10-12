If you ask the Klamath team of youth cyclists, eighth-grader Lenin Heaton will be the first to tell you of his younger sister Hazel’s accomplishments in the sport.
“She’s won every single race this year,” Lenin said.
Hazel Heaton took first place in her grouping at the Oregon Interscholastic Cycling League (OICL) State Championship in 2021 and now serves as the Series Leader for seventh-grade girls.
The Heatons are just two of the 600 teen cyclists in sixth through 12th grades from across the state who will tackle the mountainous trails of Moore Park this weekend as part of OICL’s annual race series.
The event — titled Moore Fun in Klamath Falls — is the last of four races in which Oregon youth cyclists have competed in this season.
After a pre-ride Friday, Oct. 14, the teams will put their pedals to the metal the morning of Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 with the first of three waves of riders taking off at 8:30 a.m. each day.
The OICL State Championship will take place two weeks later at the Madras East Hills trails system Sunday, Oct. 30 in Madras.
Lilian Schiavo-Gilmour and Zach Gilmour, owners of Zach’s Bikes, are the director and head coach of the Klamath program, respectively.
Cycling enthusiasts themselves, Gilmour and Schiavo-Gilmour got involved six years ago when the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA) started the program in Oregon.
“We started off with about five kids the first year,” Gilmour said, “and that number has about doubled every year since.”
The team now has 29 children and 15 coaches, Gilmour and Schiavo-Gilmour said.
The couple emphasized that this program is all about the teens and about inclusivity.
Schiavo-Gilmour said that every year they apply for grants so they can offer mountain-biking camps and provide bikes for some of the teens whose families cannot afford them.
“We also have a lot of scholarships for teens,” she added.
Gilmour said the league involves a lot of family support. With 500 riders, he said the crowd will likely total more than 700 people from every corner of Oregon.
This will be the second year Klamath has been chosen to host a race in the series.
This year’s route — which includes Blueberry, Ridgeview, Big Sky and Five-Gallon trails — is the same route riders were set to take last year until the event was rained out.
But even 3 inches of rain wasn’t enough to wash away these teens, nor their spirited supporters. Instead, volunteers, coaches and families came together to re-route the riders strictly to paved roadways.
“The beauty about this whole thing is that it’s a very positive organization,” Gilmour said. “It’s not just about the results. They’re going to make it a good time even in the worst of situations.”
He said the race last year was “pretty amazing to see, despite the circumstances.”
Spectators are welcome to come stand along the route to watch the races and cheer on the teens. The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.
For those who are interested in getting involved, volunteers are still needed to help run the event this weekend. To sign up, go to oregonmtb.org/find-a-team and fill out a short form, or stop in at Zach’s Bikes, 831 Main St., in downtown Klamath Falls.
Teens who want to join the Klamath’s OICL team can do so by reaching out to Gilmour and Schiavo-Gilmore via email or phone at their local biking shop. Sign-ups for next year start in April, and practices begin in June.
