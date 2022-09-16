Oregon’s eligibility guidance for monkeypox vaccines no longer refers to sexual orientation or gender, according to an announcement from the state’s Health Authority on Thursday.

Anyone is eligible for the vaccine if they know someone who has had monkeypox and has had, or anticipates having, direct, skin-to-skin contact with at least one other person. Oregon Health Authority officials said in a statement that they have learned that mentioning gender and sexual orientation was a barrier for some people seeking vaccinations.

