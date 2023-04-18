TULELAKE — Members of the Modoc and Klamath tribes, along with staff from the Lava Beds National Monument, closed out the months’ long series of programs remembering the 150th anniversary of the Modoc War with talks and songs Saturday, April 15.

“Remember, Reflect, Respect” was the theme for Saturday’s public program at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Following songs and talks, many drove to the nearby Lava Beds, where most of the war’s significant events took place, for interpretive programs at Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Canby’s Cross, Gillem’s Camp, Hospital Rock, the Thomas-Wright Battlefield and the park visitor center.

