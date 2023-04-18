TULELAKE — Members of the Modoc and Klamath tribes, along with staff from the Lava Beds National Monument, closed out the months’ long series of programs remembering the 150th anniversary of the Modoc War with talks and songs Saturday, April 15.
“Remember, Reflect, Respect” was the theme for Saturday’s public program at the Tulelake-Butte Valley Fairgrounds in Tulelake. Following songs and talks, many drove to the nearby Lava Beds, where most of the war’s significant events took place, for interpretive programs at Captain Jack’s Stronghold, Canby’s Cross, Gillem’s Camp, Hospital Rock, the Thomas-Wright Battlefield and the park visitor center.
The Tulelake program, hosted by Lava Beds Superintendent Chris Mengel, opened with two songs, “Ho Winna” by Cheewa James and Taylor Tupper, and “W’yy No” by Jeff Mitchell. “Ho Winna” translates to “Time of Change” or “We’ve Changed” and is intended to mark a time for new beginnings, while “W’yy No” is an invitation to tribal ancestors to sacred and cultural practices and events.
After his song, Mitchell, the Klamath Tribes culture and heritage chairman and former tribal chairman who is a Modoc descendant, noted parallels between Modocs 150 years ago and Klamath Basin farmers during the 2001 water crisis, when water was cut off to irrigators. Both times, he said, people “were trying to protect their way of life.” He later added, “We’ve got to decide how we’re going to treat this place, we’ve got to decide how we’re going to treat each other.”
Clayton Dumont Jr., the Klamath Tribes chairman, offered a “Welcome Home” greeting to the nearly 40 Modoc tribal members in attendance, including Robert Burkybile, who recently became chief of the Modoc Nation, formerly known as the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma. The Modoc Nation/Modoc Tribe consists of descendants of Modocs who were transported to Oklahoma in railroad cars after the end of the Modoc War.
“The war is not a tourist attraction … It’s not something that happens in a museum,” Dumont insisted, noting, “When I think about the war, I think about our ancestors trying to protect their place.”
In his brief remarks Burkybile told “how these prisoners of war,” the Modocs sent to Oklahoma, “thrived and survived.” Referring to recent land purchases in areas near and adjacent to the Lava Beds, he noted, “We are still here.”
Other speakers included Debra Riddle, a descendant of Toby Riddle, who became known as Winema, and Cheewa James, a Modoc who was born at the former Klamath Reservation’s hospital. James, who was purged from the Modoc Nation for criticizing some of the tribe’s polices and later reinstated, didn’t discuss those events but, instead, offered positive examples of help given to some Modocs during and after the war. “There was no such thing as good people and bad people,” she said.
Offering a less conciliatory point of view was Denise Lavwer, who said “Life was Hell” for her family and other Modocs “exiled” to Oklahoma. She also said that Modocs, including those who eventually returned to the Klamath Basin, were labeled as “incompetent” by Klamath tribal members. During her talk Lavwer displayed her umda, a digging stick historically used by Modocs to dig out roots and tubers that she said is part of her family heritage.
Other presenters included members of the Klamath Tribes who are Modoc descendants, including Joseph Dupris, who is doing linguistics and ethnic studies, Derek Kimbol, who discussed creation stories, and Anna Merritt, who said Klamath-Modoc descendants are tasked with having to “pick up the pieces after what’s been done to our land and to the people.”
Saturday’s program was the final offering in “Remembering the Modoc War,” a series of programs that began last November and have included field trips, films and programs about the war, which began in November 1872 and ended a year later, held at Lava Beds, Malin, Merrill and Klamath Falls.