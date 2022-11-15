For the first time since the Modoc Nation, formerly known as the Modoc Tribe of Oklahoma, was granted federal recognition as a tribe in 1973, the group has a new chief.

Robert Burkybile III was elected the Modoc Nation’s Chief last month following the death of Bill Follis, 89, on Oct. 14. Follis had been the Modoc leader since the tribe was re-recognized. The Modoc Nation consists of relatives of Modocs who were removed to Oklahoma after the Modoc War 150 years ago.


