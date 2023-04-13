The press release states that, “while seeking to offer economic and training opportunities for the people of Modoc County, projects must benefit National Forest System lands and ecosystems in Modoc County. Projects must meet established criteria and improve federal lands in the following areas: Roads and trails, infrastructure maintenance, soil and forest ecosystem health, watershed restoration, maintenance and improvement of wildlife and fish habitat, control of noxious weeds and re-establishment of native species.
According to the press release, H.R.2389 — Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000 also outlines: expected outcomes, including how the project will meet or exceed desired ecological conditions, maintenance objectives, or stewardship objectives, as well as an estimation of the amount of any timber, forage, and other commodities and other economic activity, including jobs generated, if any, anticipated as part of the project. A detailed monitoring plan including funding needs and sources, that tracks and identifies the positive or negative impacts of the project, implementation, and provides for validation monitoring. The monitoring plan shall include an assessment of the following: Whether or not the project met or exceeded desired ecological conditions; created local employment or training opportunities, including summer youth jobs programs such as the Youth Conservation Corps where appropriate; and whether the project improved the use of, or added value to, any products removed from lands consistent with the purposes of this Act.
The press release states that at least 50 percent of all project funds are dedicated to restoring streams and watersheds; or road maintenance, decommissioning or removal. Projects may be on private land but must show a direct benefit to National Forest System lands.
The Modoc County RAC will meet soon to review and prioritize preliminary project proposals, provide feedback to project proponents for their final proposal and strategize for future meetings and project awards. Another release will announce this meeting when planning is finalized.
The Modoc County RAC receives funds through the reauthorized Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.