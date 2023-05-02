Emergency personnel and students training in emergency care will take part in a mock ambulance and helicopter drill this week.
The drill is set to take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4 at the DOW Center for Health Professions on the Oregon Tech campus at 3201 Campus Drive in Klamath Falls.
According to a press release, Oregon Tech students, faculty and staff will participate in a multi-organization transport drill in conjunction with Klamath County Fire District 1 (KCFD1) and AirLink Critical Care Transport-Klamath Falls to gain hands-on emergency experience.
Oregon Tech Respiratory Care students will begin the drill and assess the quality and nature of the “patient” and provide emergency care of “patient” while arranging for transport with KCFD1 ambulance, the press release states. KCFD1 will provide ambulance coordination and be on the ground arranging for landing and helicopter transport operated by AirLink CCT.
According to the press release, public spectators are discouraged as pedestrian traffic might interfere with helicopter arrival and departure. Helicopter landing is dependent upon weather and landing conditions at time of arrival.
The simulation will run approximately 1 hour from care, to ambulance transport, helicopter landing, and liftoff, the press release states. The helicopter portion of the drill will occur at Lot O, which is the gravel lot east of the solar array.