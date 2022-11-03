Misinformation

Observers from the Republican Party compare sample data, looking for disparities, during a ballot-counting test at the Multnomah County Elections Office in Portland on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

 Jordan Gale/Oregon Capital Chronicle

In Colorado, an error in early October involving voter registration postcards that were mailed to non-citizens in the state morphed into a conspiracy theory about voter fraud.

In Iowa, voters in late September received phone calls spreading misinformation about how they could vote, with Iowans falsely told they could cast their ballots over the phone, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported.


