WASHINGTON, D.C. — Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Friday, Feb. 24 that a total of $732,920 in federal funding from the Indian Health Service (IHS) is headed to the Klamath Tribes to construct, expand, and modernize ambulatory health care facilities.

“Tribes around Oregon depend on ambulatory health care facilities to get the care they need, when they need it,” said Merkley, who writes the legislation funding the IHS through his work as Chair of the Senate Interior Appropriations Subcommittee. “These facilities, which are operated by tribes and tribal organizations, provide access to quality, culturally appropriate health care — and ensuring these facilities are accessible and modernized is vital to the care, treatment, and resources provided for patients. I’m pleased the Klamath Tribes will benefit from this important health care investment.”

