Federal Watchdog

The detention center on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation in Montana, where at least three people have died since 2016. Congress is now directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ tribal jails program.

 Tailyr Irvine/For NPR

Congress is directing a federal watchdog to examine the Bureau of Indian Affairs’ tribal jails program, which has come under fire for numerous deaths.

The directive is part of the nearly $1.7 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress this week. It tasks the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General to follow up on previous investigations into the beleaguered tribal jails program, which officials have described as a “national disgrace.” The Interior Department oversees the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Tags