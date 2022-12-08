Jesse Brewer didn't know the Oregon Department of Forestry gives out an award for merit — until he received it himself.
Each year ODF seeks to recognize individuals or companies that "go the extra mile" for protecting Oregon’s natural resources in the forest. Selected by Oregon’s Regional Forest Practices Committees from northwest, southwest and eastern Oregon, nominees are evaluated on consistency of positive performance, innovation in project design, relative difficulty of the harvest operation and commitment to protecting Oregon’s natural resources.
This year, the Eastern Committee chose Brewer, a Klamath County resident who lives in Chiloquin, to receive the award for his efforts.
Brewer said he was spurred into action after the Two-Four-Two fire in 2020 that burned more than 1 million acres worth of land, approximately 16,000 of that being in the Chiloquin area where 81 structures were either damaged or completely destroyed displacing hundreds of families.
A witness to the devastation himself, Brewer said he “had to do something.”
Using his company — Chiloquin Lawn Care — Brewer purchased two skid steers with mulching attachments and got to work bettering his local community.
The area surrounding Chiloquin has very thick vegetation of more than 6- to 8-feet-tall bitterbrush growing in abundance. Jennifer Case, a natural resource specialist with ODF, said that the area “hadn’t been maintained well” due to a lack of means and resources. The conditions of continuous brush build and tightly-grown-together tree canopies create a hazard for extremely large wildfires. Making matters worse is the fact that most growth grows up against many houses and properties.
“After the Two-Four-Two fire, like everybody else, we panicked,” Brewer said. “A lot of areas are so overgrown.”
Brewer then began fire abatement practices and land clearing on more than 100 properties totaling beyond 80 acres.
“Many places that I’ve worked have had very minimal defensive spaces from fire,” Brewer said. “I just saw a need and wanted to help.”
After harsh, heavy snowfall hits the Klamath Basin and melts, the area seems to go into fire season. This makes for a very short amount of time that actual quality forest maintenance can be achieved. When the land is wet it is harder to mulch up the brush and is easier to leave ruts in the forest floor.
“What made Jesse great is that he completes his work without causing damage or disturbing the lands,” Case said. “He has done well at reducing the risk of wildfire. He ensures that the home has plenty of defensible space and even leaves areas for wildlife.”
For these efforts, just before Thanksgiving, Brewer and Chiloquin Lawn Care were awarded the 2022 ODF Operator of the Year Merit award.
“It’s an absolute and humbling honor,” Brewer said.
Aside from fire abatement, Chiloquin Lawn Care provides traditional landscaping services and also can assist with snow removals.