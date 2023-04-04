Semiconductor Farmers

Cindy Hodges walks the edge of her family’s farm outside Hillsboro on March 14, 2023. Blueberry bushes are to her left and the urban growth boundary lies near the trees to her right.

 Kate Davidson/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Most farmers want their land to grow crops. Cindy and Chris Hodges want theirs to grow computer chips.

The couple owns part of their family’s 80 acres just outside Hillsboro. The land sits close to an invisible border that is now being argued over by state lawmakers, city officials and farmers as Oregon prepares to vie for a federal windfall.

Tags