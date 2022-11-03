The annual enrollment period for Medicare Advantage plans is again in full force.
That means a deluge of television and social media ads featuring spokespersons ranging from NFL great Joe Namath to television stars William Shatner and Jimmy ‘J.J.’ Walker of “Star Trek” and “Good Times” fame, respectively, as well as infomercials and telemarketing calls trying to get seniors and other Medicare patients to sign up for the plans which tout extra and free benefits under the mammoth government health program.
Large, well-known health insurance providers as well as less-well known companies are all competing for pieces of the very lucrative pie that melds U.S. government spending and the country’s $4.1 trillion health care industry
The enrollment period started Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7.
A new report from Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, warns of deceptive and misleading advertising related to Medicare Advantage plans.
The report also examines the costs increases related to “MA” plans as well as Medicare Part D plans that tout helping with prescription drug costs. Some plans include both and promise “zero-dollar” copays.
“This year, nearly 30 million older adults and people living with disabilities receive their Medicare benefits through a private MA plan, and nearly 50 million people have a stand-alone Part D plan or an MA plan with Part D coverage. MA accounts for over half of all Medicare outlays. In 2022, MA is expected to account for $427 billion of federal spending,” according to the report released by Wyden on Thursday, Nov. 3.
The Oregon Democrat worries about consumer protection, deceptive advertising and seniors being deluged and pressured by sales calls. He also contends that some consumer protections efforts were diminished during the Trump administration.
“Older Americans and those living with a disability count on Medicare to deliver dependable and high-quality health care when they need it most,” Wyden said. “It is unacceptable for this magnitude of fraudsters and scam artists to be running amok in Medicare and I will be working closely with CMS to ensure this dramatic increase in marketing complaints is addressed. Medicare Advantage offers valuable plan options and extra benefits to many seniors but it is critical to stop any tactics or actors that harm seniors or undermine their confidence in the program.”
The Senate report cites instances where seniors were pressured to sign up for MA plans by sales agents at groceries as well as others being hammered with repeated telemarketing calls.
Medicare is one of the biggest slices of federal spending along with the Social Security, defense and Medicaid and other health programs for poor. Medicare, which over medical care and other health coverages for seniors and others with disabilities, also accounts for a big chunk of U.S. health spending.
The Kaiser Family Foundation reports Medicare benefits payments totaled $689 billion in 2021 up from $200 billion in 2000.