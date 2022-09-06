Authorities in Jackson County are searching for a bear in the Medford area after a woman and her dog were attacked Monday night.
At 8:41 p.m., Monday, Sept. 5, Medford Police Department officers responded to the 900 block of North Ross Lane to a report of a woman who was attacked by a bear.
According a press release, when officers arrived they learned “the woman was in her backyard when a bear, estimated to be 150-200 pounds, rushed her and attacked her. The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries to her left arm and left leg. The woman’s dog intervened and was also attacked, but together, the woman and her dog were able to chase the bear off.”
After the bear fled, the release states, it ran in front of a vehicle on North Ross Lane and was struck and likely injured, but it fled from there.
According to the release, Oregon State Police troopers from the Fish and Game Division responded to assist officers with an extensive search of the area for the bear, but it was not located. In addition, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified of the incident. Several additional calls came in throughout the night with sightings in that area.
If you happen to encounter a bear, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests these safety tips:
• Make Noise. Raise your voice and speak firmly, yell and clap your hands.
• Don’t Run. Do not run or make sudden movements.
• Back away slowly as you face the bear. It is never safe to approach it.
• Give any bear you encounter a way to escape.
• If you’re on a trail, step off and slowly walk away.
• If you see bear cubs, steer clear and leave the area immediately.
• Black bear attacks are rare. In most cases, a bear will avoid human contact.
• Fight back — in the rare event of an attack. Keep bear spray handy for quick access and practice using it. Be aggressive, shout, and throw tools, sticks, and rocks.