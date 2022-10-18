Gun Measure

In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, a man enters a gun shop in Salem. If Measure 114 passes, anyone wanting to purchase a gun in Oregon would have to first obtain a permit by completing a gun safety class and submitting to a federal criminal background check.

 Andrew Selsky/The Associated Press

When ballots go out this week, Oregonians will have a chance to decide whether they think gun purchases should be more tightly regulated and magazines holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition banned.

“Oregonians from across the state are saying ‘enough is enough,’” said Anthony Johnson, spokesperson for the Yes On 114 campaign and a gun owner. By tightening the laws regulating gun and ammunition purchases, he said, “We can save lives and reduce gun violence.”

