Walkouts

Empty seats have stalled some Oregon legislative sessions in recent years in Salem as Republicans walked out to prevent the majority Democrats from passing some legislation. If passed by the voters in November, Measure 113 would make such walkouts much harder.

 Laurie Isola / OPB

Throughout the past few years, Republicans in the Oregon Legislature have repeatedly left Salem to prevent Democrats from passing laws they oppose. This November, voters will decide whether to make legislative walkouts much harder.

Here are the basics on Ballot Measure 113:

