Health Care

A patient is tended to by a nurse in the intensive care unit at Oregon Health and Science University on Portland on Aug. 19, 2021.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

In November, Oregon voters will decide whether to amend the state’s constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care.

The language of the measure is simple. It states: “It is the obligation of the state to ensure that every resident of Oregon has access to cost-effective, clinically appropriate and affordable health care as a fundamental right.”

Tags