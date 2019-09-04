McDonald’s has made a massive expansion to its partnership with DoorDash and Uber Eats, now delivering in more than 10,000 locations in the U.S.
Good news for anyone in Klamath Falls who really wants their fast-food fix but can’t summon the strength to brave the drive-through. Hey — we’ve all been there.
That’s right, now you can have McDonald’s delivered to your home in Klamath Falls.
“In a few short years, McDelivery, has become an important part of our growth and our customer-centric strategy,” said Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald’s USA, in a July press release.
Whether you chuckle or roll your eyes at the word “McDelivery,” you have to admit McDonald’s has a way with McBranding.
“Building on the success of McDelivery in the U.S., we’re excited to make McDelivery accessible to customers on DoorDash, which is available in all 50 states and reaches 80% of Americans,” he said.
DoorDash is available for 38 restaurants in Klamath Falls. There’s other fast food options like Wendy’s, Taco Bell and KFC, as well as local favorites like the Grocery Pub, Daily Bagel and the Klamath Grill.
DoorDash is one of many such delivery services that have popped up in the last few years, like Postmates and Uber Eats. DoorDash is the first option in Klamath Falls, though.
Basically how it works is people sign up to be delivery drivers, “Dashers,” and orders appear on their cellphones which they can accept to fulfill. Then they just go pick up your food and bring it to your door.
Because you pay and even tip on the app, you don’t need to fumble around with money, all you have to do is open the door and take your food from your Dasher.
The company was under fire recently after it came to light that DoorDash was taking tips to cover “base pay” fees for deliveries, which made people feel duped, according to CNN Business.
DoorDash has promised to change its ways soon, saying the base pay will be increased and tips will always be in addition to the base pay moving forward.