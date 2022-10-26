Klamath Union High School’s digital media class has a goal to terrorize Klamath County this weekend.
The KU class is bringing the scare with Nightmare at the Fair from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Klamath Union High School’s digital media class has a goal to terrorize Klamath County this weekend.
The KU class is bringing the scare with Nightmare at the Fair from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
After the previous two years of COVID-19 restrictions, more than 100 KU student volunteers have planned their best haunted house yet: The Maze of Terror.
“What’s great is that this year we can do the frights in person,” KU’s digital media instructor Dan Stearns said with an excited, albeit, slightly demented look and grin on his face. “The students have worked very hard.”
Prior to this year’s event, KU’s haunted house was limited to a drive-through only experience.
Patrons this time around are able to be taken on a bloodcurdling tour around The Maze of Terror. Entirely designed by students, the maze will feature five distinct sections each with the goal of frightening those brave enough to enter it.
KU junior Daina Hernandez, the lead digital designer on the project, said she was proud to describe the “stomach turning” surgical portion. “We have limbs everywhere!” she declared.
The maze will even feature a fully-functioning dinosaur that is “going to be the best part” said Darrell Anspaughsnow, a KU junior and technical director for the project. “We’ve put a ton of effort making sure it works properly.”
Also planned is an area for those who might not want to be terrified, but are still seeking a spooky good time.
“We have face painting and are handing out candy,” Stearns said.
“We want it to attract people,” said Macie Olsen, the project’s manager and a KU sophomore. “We want those who come to have fun.”
At the cost of $5 and a can of food anyone can participate in the festivities. Children younger than 5 will be admitted for free. All proceeds are in support of a trip to Hawaii the KU digital media and design class will be taking this summer.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.