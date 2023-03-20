A Mazama High School senior has been awarded $10,000 toward her future in the form of Oregon State University’s most prestigious scholarship.

Makayla Quirk was awarded OSU’s Presidential Scholarship in a surprise presentation March 14 during one of her classes. OSU’s Craig Brauner presented the Viking senior with the award and a swag-filled Beaver Box. Out of nearly 3,000 applicants, only 127 students were chosen for the scholarship. The $10,000 annual scholarship is renewable for up to four years.

