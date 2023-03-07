Teams of students from across the Northwest are gearing up for the 2023 Regional VRC/VEX Robotics Championships this weekend at Mazama High School.
More than 60 teams of middle and high school students — along with their robots — will be competing for numerous awards, including an opportunity to compete in the world championship.
The event is free and open to the public. The battle of the bots will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 10 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11.
Robots and their teams will go head-to-head gasket throughout both days of the event, with championship matches taking place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s kind of like wrestling, there’s always a competition happening,” Laura Nickerson said.
Nickerson is the head coach at Mazama as well as the organizer of this year’s event.
The home team competitors will include students from Chiloquin, Lost River, Henley and Mazama.
According to Marcia Schlottmann, public relations specialist for Klamath County School District, teams from as far as Vancouver, Wash., will be attending to compete.
