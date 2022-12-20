Editor’s note: Max the cat escaped from its owners July 12 while visiting Crater Lake National Park. Shortly afterward, Nori and Mike Johnson made contact with Shannon Jay, an experienced cat rescuer. How Jay persevered in searching for Max, and how the little black cat survived four months in the wild, is told in a three-part series that began Wednesday, Dec. 7. This is part 3, the conclusion of the tale.
Maxi, the elusive cat, was alive.
The question was for how much longer. She had been gone nearly four months at Crater Lake National Park. It was November. Winter was settling in at the park — and so was Maxi.
Proof came at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 10, when one of the texting cameras Cat Rescuer Shannon Jay had placed in a sheltered stairwell at the Crater Lake Lodge, which was closed for the winter, showed Maxi.
Jay, who was scheduled to leave the next day for another cat rescue on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, cancelled his flight. After nearly four months of eluding humans in the now snowy wilds of Crater Lake, Max — the cat Jay called Maxi — was still alive. With winter storms coming the question was, how much longer could she survive.
Jay didn’t wait.
“I will make a cannonball run there tomorrow and stay late into the night and possibly Saturday as well,” Jay posted that night to his swelling legion of Facebook followers from his home in the northern California community of Forestville, more than 400 miles from Crater Lake.
“Maxi has continued to amaze me but then again,” Jay said, repeating his mantra, “I know these beings do NOT give up ever!!!”
Jay and his partner, Heather Beth, drove 6-1/2 hours to Crater Lake, arriving to falling snow at about 4:40 p.m.
“I’ll say my heart was hammering in my chest as I stuck my head inside,” Jay told of using a flashlight to peek into the stairwell where the camera had photographed Maxi. When he peered inside he saw “her luminous eyes glowing silver. It took a moment for it to sink in, that I was gazing at this ghost in the darkness.”
After seeing a small nearby crack, which he worried might be a possible escape route, Heather’s coat was used to plug the possible gap. Jay phoned Jim Staats, the Chiloquin-area man who had provided a room for Jay during his extended stays, and asked him to come and assist.
“The entire time I kept telling myself to remain calm,” Jay remembers thinking. “I was going to get one shot to get this right and if I failed, Maxi’s fate would be sealed. It was no small thing to know the only thing standing between this amazing fur-covered creature and the last door was me.”
Staats arrived at about 6 p.m. A plan was devised. Using a headlamp to see, Jay would slip inside the area where Maxi was hiding when Staats and Heather removed a plywood board partially blocking the stairwell. Then, once inside, the board would be immediately replaced. Jay knew Maxi would be wary and would try to escape.
“Maxi comported herself as if I was a threat, just as she had comported herself toward any living thing bigger than her for the prior 122 days,” Jay said of Maxi’s instinctual reaction. “The survival mindset is what kept Maxi alive all that time. I was no different to her in this moment. I was something she believed was there to do her harm.”
As expected, Maxi tried to escape. On the first try, when he tried to grab her, she bit Jay’s finger. On the second try “she flew through the air and sailed right over my head and again tried to get through the entrance.” On the third try Jay dropped a fishing net over Max and pinned her to the steps, then placed her in a trap. After 122 days, Maxi was caught.
“We three stood quietly in the near dark gazing into the trap in disbelief at what we had just done.”
It was 3 a.m. the next day when Nori Johnson, Max’s owner, made phone contact with Jay.
“I think I was in disbelief,” Nori remembers of her immediate reaction. “I think I just burst into tears. I remember I was crying … there was just a flood of emotions, emotions of joy.”
When she saw a video, “I saw her eyes and I knew it was her.”
Johnson, who lives in San Diego, called her husband, Mike, who was visiting relatives in Arizona. “We were crying together.” They made reunion plans. He flew to San Jose, where she picked him up for the drive to Forestville, where Jay and Heather had taken Max. Nori remembers celebrating with champagne and wine — and hugs, lots of hugs.
Max is back home, slowly and carefully regaining weight. She had weighed nearly 10 pounds before escaping, but had slimmed down to just over 6 pounds when finally captured. A day after being found, Jay had taken Max to a veterinarian for a full checkup.
Nori and Mike are grateful and relieved, not only to Jay, but to others who assisted or provided support — “It’s just heartwarming. I met all these people who are so nice and genuine.”
The Johnsons had believed and trusted Jay, but they had suffered and had experienced inevitable doubts that Max would survive.
“My heart was really starting to hurt,” Nori said of the four months long wait. “I was getting really depressed.”
Since being returned to her home, Nori reported the “adventure cat” that used to roam the neighborhood has been content to stay inside. “Now she just stays in the house and is content,” she said, noting Max is also obviously delighted to be reunited with her buddy, Larry, the Johnson’s family dog who “was really depressed” during Max’s long absence.
The day after recovering Max, Jay flew to Hawaii, where he stayed a few days before successfully locating another missing cat. Since returning, he’s had time think about the quest for Max.
“In reflecting back I always go back to what kept me going for those four long months. It all comes back to Maxi. She never gave up, she never quit. There were so many times my confidence waivered, especially when the snow began to fall … I also knew in my heart of hearts that no matter her abilities, Maxi could not defeat Mother Nature and the winter, that the clock was ticking away her time on this earth.”
Jay credits his new-found friend Jim Staats and his partner Heather Beth, for their faith and assistance. Likewise, he applauds the Johnsons, who “never gave up, didn’t tell me to stop.” But, as Jay admits, “Truth be told, had they asked me to discontinue I would have ignored them and carried on.
“This rescue effort tested me to my limits in so many ways, and I learned so very much from Maxi,” he explained of lessons learned and his perseverance. “She taught me that limits for a feline to survive a hostile environment are far in excess of what even I believed. These types and kinds of rescues are not run of the mill, they simply do not happen but in the rarest of circumstances. Then again, Maxi is no ordinary cat. She is possessed of a will to survive that is otherworldly.”
And, as he repeated to others and himself throughout the search, “Don’t ever bet against a cat because you’ll probably lose.”
When it comes to being stubborn, don’t ever bet against Shannon Jay.