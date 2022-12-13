Editor’s note:Max the cat escaped from its owners July 12 while visiting Crater Lake National Park. Shortly afterward, Nori and Mike Johnson made contact with Shannon Jay, an experienced cat rescuer. How Jay persevered in searching for Max, and how the little black cat survived four months in the wild, is told in a three-part series that began, Wednesday, Dec. 7. This is part 2.
The weather was changing. Snow was falling. Temperatures were dipping well below freezing.
But Shannon Jay, a cat rescuer with an admittedly stubborn disposition, refused to give up.
Ever hopeful, he believed the changing weather could aid his efforts to find Max, a little black female house cat that had disappeared July 12 at Crater Lake National Park.
Maxi had escaped when she and her owners, Mike and Nori Johnson, were walking along a trail overlooking the lake near Rim Village. Max had been taken out of her backpack while still in a harness when, for unknown reasons, she became agitated, clawed Nori, wiggled out of her harness, leaped over the rock wall and ran down the caldera.
Jay began his search July 22. It was now Sept. 29. He had spent more than 300 hours over 40 nights and days fruitlessly trying to find and retrieve Max, the cat he called Maxi.
“My personal life has been placed on hold, is a bit in tatters,” he said of the protracted search on his Facebook page. He also credited his partner, Heather Beth, for being “very understanding and supportive” and for “caring for our large feline tribe as well as keeping the homestead running.”
Jay was frustrated, but ever hopeful.
“When the snow begins to fly,” he speculated, “Maxi will be forced to seek shelter in a more suitable area near the buildings. I’m hoping these two factors will get her closer and within my view so I can put my trapping plan into place. I have numerous cameras in place in the entire sector of her prior territory, which comprises about 200 square meters.” The cameras included some that sent photos to his phone, which allowed him to monitor the search in real time, while other cameras had to be checked in person.
Others might have given up. Not Jay.
“As long as I have faith Max yet remains alive and out there, I’ll stay in the fight.”
The fight seemingly had no end. Days later, on Nov. 3, Jay recorded his thoughts while making yet another 400-plus mile drive from his home in Northern California’s Sonoma County to Crater Lake to resume the search. By this time he had spent 57 nights and days at the park, often sleeping during the day at the Chiloquin-area home of his new friend, Jim Staats, and nights in the park, when Maxi was more likely to be on the prowl hunting mice.
“I believe Maxi will shrink down her patrol area and hopefully return to her old haunt (near the Crater Lake Lodge, which closed for the season Oct. 9) as human presence will become about zero and I think that presence pressured her from the area.”
His next report came in mid-November, after another two weeks of searching.
“The situation up there gets more dark and dire by the day as the routine winter snowstorms begin to roll in,” Jay worried on his Facebook report. “At this point with the weather, Maxi’s only real chance will be if she relocates to the open for the business café building on the rim where she can possibly find some shelter away from where she’s been hanging out.”
Jay, who had previously rescued hundreds of missing cats displaced because of massive wildfires that destroyed hundreds of homes, is well-versed in finding evasive, unpredictable felines. As he dictated, “One can never say with any level of certainty what a cat will do or will not do.”
Trying to determine what Max, a cat Jay had learned to respect, was proving to be more than challenging. But, as he told others, “What I do know is that Maxi is a survivor and that she has made it in that wilderness now for over 120 days and if any cat is capable of making it through this, it is her.”
With a mix of admiration and frustration, Jay admitted, “This has been the most difficult feline search and rescue effort of my life, and by a wide margin. I fear greatly for Maxi and hope beyond hope that a miracle lets me cross paths with her and I can get her home.”
Jay pressed forward, keeping faith from lessons learned from other rescues. “As I tell people and continue to tell myself every minute of every day that I am up there [Crater Lake], don’t bet against a cat because you’ll probably lose.”
Jay refused to lose. After arriving at the park, where it was “spitting snow,” he found possible cat tracks in the snow under the overhang of a Rim Village building. He set up three food stations and three texting cameras there and at the nearby Crater Lake Lodge. After three days, Jay returned to his home in Forestville, always watching feeds from cameras set at several locations.
Then, finally, on Nov. 11, a sighting.
“Maxi is ALIVE! Got a picture of her on camera this evening at around 11:32 p.m. in one of my sheltered locations with food … It is warm and dry! Heather Beth and I will make a cannonball run there tomorrow and stay late into the night,” he reported to Facebook followers. “Maxi has continued to amaze me but then again I know these beings do NOT give up, ever!”
Next, Part Three — The Search End is planned to print Wednesday, Dec. 21.