Editor’s note: Max the cat escaped from its owners July 12 while visiting Crater Lake National Park. Shortly afterward, Nori and Mike Johnson made contact with Shannon Jay, an experienced cat rescuer. How Jay persevered in searching for Max, and how the little black cat survived four months in the wild, is told in a three-part series that begins today, Wednesday, Dec. 7.
It was July 12 when Mike and Nori Johnson were visiting Crater Lake National Park.
After lunch at the Rim Village Café, the Johnsons, who live in San Diego and were camping at the park in their rental RV, decided to take a walk along the rim trail overlooking the lake. They took along their dog, Larry, who was on a leash, and their cat, Max, who was in a backpack being carried by Nori. Max was also in a harness attached to a leash.
Impressed by the stunning views, the Johnsons paused to take photos. Nori was removing Max, a 3-year-old female house cat, from the backpack when Max suddenly became agitated. She clawed Nori, slipped from her harness, jumped over the rock wall and disappeared down the caldera.
Mike and Nori frantically tried to call her back, but Max evaporated into the unknown.
“We’re not sure what spooked her,” Nori remembers. “It was very scary.”
The Johnsons spent hours trying to retrieve Max. Later, frustrated and unsure what to do next, they reported her disappearance to a park ranger.
Max was gone, somewhere in the wilds of Crater Lake.
That evening, the Johnsons were advised to post a note on Facebook about their missing Max. Within minutes their phone range.
It was Shannon Jay. In recent years, Jay, a 58-year-old retired police officer who lives in Forestville, a small community in Northern California’s Sonoma County, has become a celebrity Cat Rescuer. He began rescuing cats in 2017 when a series of wildfires burned thousands of homes, including several near Forestville. While dogs are often easily gathered when families are fleeing from rapidly spreading fires, independent-minded cats are often harder to locate and, as a result, hundreds are often left behind.
Since the 2017 Tubbs Fire — then the most destructive wildfire in California history — destroyed an estimated 5,700 structures and resulted in 22 deaths and the disappearance of thousands of cats, Jay, who has a house full of cats, has helped find and return hundreds of lost cats to their owners.
“I’m by far the most experienced cat rescuer in the word,” Jay says of the knowledge he’s gained since then. He’s also come to learn “how amazing those cats are. Cats have a will to survive.”
The story of how Jay and others rescued cats from the Tubbs Fire is told in the 2021 documentary, “The Fire Cats.”
The film, Facebook posts and word-of-mouth, has led to more rescues. Jay found hundreds of “fire cats” during the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed 18,604 structures and resulted in 89 deaths in the town of Paradise, then again at the Carr Fire, which destroyed nearly 2,000 homes, outbuildings and other structures and resulted in eight deaths.
In 2020, during Jackson County’s devastating Almeda Fire, “I rescued dozens and dozens of cats.”
“These people have lost all, “Jay says of families whose houses and possessions are destroyed, something he believes leaves them “swimming in a sea of emotional darkness. And on that, now they’ve lost their loved animal.”
This time the search was at Crater Lake for a single cat. It quickly became his most challenging.
When he and the Johnsons made telephone contact, Jay offered hope and advice. He instructed the Johnsons, who canceled their remaining vacation plans and took time off from work, to buy and install trail cameras near where Max had disappeared. On July 21, nine days after she disappeared, a camera sighted Max. She was alive.
Jay arrived the next day. For the next week he and the Johnsons tried to locate Max. But Max proved elusive.
Jay’s first visit to Crater Lake lasted 15 days. He stayed with Jim Staats, who lives in Chiloquin, about 30 miles from the park and has an RV park. The Johnsons had met Staats while continuing their search for Max. Staats and Jay quickly became friends, with Staats allowing Jay to stay in a spare bedroom. Jay often slept during the day, spending the evening at Crater Lake watching trail cameras and setting out food stations in hopes of luring the cat Jay called Maxi.
For days there were no sightings.
“I started to doubt myself,” Jay admitted, adding, “I wasn’t going to give up. I’m known for being stubborn. I made a promise that I was going to stay on if she was still alive.”
Maxi was still alive. On July 31, 19 days after her disappearance, while walking in the Rim Village area about 11 p.m., Jay’s thermal imaging scope recorded what he believed was Maxi. “I found her in an isolated meadow about a quarter of a mile from where she dove over the crater rim,” he said of the sighting. Optimism grew when three nights later Maxi was sighted on his imaging scope in a nearby meadow.
The search continued, but without success. Jay had reported about the search on Facebook, issuing periodic updates to a growing audience of followers. On a posting he called the so-far futile search “the most challenging feline rescue effort of my life,” noting he had spent 160 hours, mostly at night, at Crater Lake searching for Max. Those hours didn’t include the 1-1/2-hour commutes to and from Staat’s home or the 900-plus-mile round-trip drives from his home and the park.
Jay was using techniques that had proven successful in previous cat retrieving efforts, including buying live mice, putting them inside small wire cages, and putting the cages in and under traps. But no matter what he tried, Max had “evaded and avoided them all and vexed me to no end.”
Maxi was proving to be a survivor. “One thing working against me,” Jay said, “is that Max is hunting mice and doing very well at it. So far I have not even gotten her to eat any of my food because she’s so laser beam focusing on hunting and is unpredictable in her movements.”
The Johnsons had covered his expenses, but the costs were adding up. Jay took to Facebook, asking for donations while explaining, “I have tried every conceivable trick that I know in my arsenal and nothing so far.” Noting the park’s high elevation — 7,100-feet at Rim Village — and typically early and long winters — the park’s average winter snow total is 523 inches — Jay was concerned. “The elements and lack of food will surely result in a slow starvation and exposure to cold and I cannot let that happen.”
Disappointed but stubbornly reluctant, Jay admitted, “I’m smoked from this effort, burning the candles at all four ends, but I will persist as long as I can. For anyone asking me why all this time, effort and expense for one cat, I’ll say to you, ‘What if it was your cat?’”
Next, Part Two – The Search for Maxi Continues is planned to print Wednesday, Dec. 14.