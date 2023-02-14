Firs

The Pacific Northwest Region Aerial Survey is cataloging tree decline.

 Daniel DePinte/U.S. Forest Service

Fir trees in Oregon and Washington died in record-breaking numbers in 2022, according to as-yet unpublished research conducted by the U.S. Forest Service.

Called “Firmageddon” by researchers, the “significant and disturbing” mortality event is the largest die-off ever recorded for fir trees in the two states.

