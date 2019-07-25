The Ross Ragland Theater hosted its 30th Annual Season Launch Party Wednesday, a free community event with sneak peek performances of the 2019-20 season. Country music hit maker and musical treasure Mark Chesnutt will open the Ragland’s 30th season in late September and will be followed by a wide selection of new and favorite entertainers.
All tickets are available starting at noon Thursday, July 15.
Here’s who you’ll see on the theater marquee:
Mark Chesnutt: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Critics have hailed Chesnutt as a classic Country singer of the first order who has logged 14 No. 1 hits, 23 Top 10 singles, four platinum albums and five gold records. Chesnutt has a knack for picking great songs; delivering them with his world-class vocals; and with real heart-felt emotion.
Petty Fever: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19
Celebrate Tom Petty’s birthday anniversary with Petty Fever, a multi-award winning full production tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers. Founded in Portland, Petty Fever features a talented lineup of top Northwest veteran musicians.
”Rocky Horror Picture Show”: 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26: This movie night and accompanying costume contest has become an anticipated fall favorite in the Basin.
Mile Twelve: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8
Although their sound is rooted in traditional bluegrass, Mile Twelve surveys a broader landscape. All five band members bring their own influences and observations into the music, resulting in a sound that feels contemporary, thoughtfully crafted, and relevant.
”The Nutcracker”: Presented by Eugene Ballet, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30
The acclaimed Eugene Ballet’s holiday extravaganza once again fills the stage with smiling faces of all ages as young dancers join the Company to tell this beloved story with its grand adventures taken by Clara and Hans.
Klamath Chorale: Christmas Around the World, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8
Eighty of the Basin’s best voices, led by the multi-talented Robin Schwartz, return to present melodies, harmonies and lyrical renditions of classical holiday carols, festive Jazz and memorable tunes of Christmas past.
The Coats Holiday Show: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18
The sound of the holiday season radiates harmony, what better way to celebrate that than with The Coats. This nationally acclaimed vocal group has enjoyed over two decades of pushing the boundaries of harmony.
Karaoke Sing Off Fundraiser: 7 p.m. Jan. 9 and 10
Fabulous two-night event! Come root for your favorite local singer from your favorite Karaoke bar. This is a benefit supporting the VFW and the Ross Ragland Theater Youth Programs.
Timberline Express Big Band: 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26
Timberline Express Big Band is comprised of some of the most exceptional jazz musicians of the Rogue Valley.
Queen Nation — Tribute to Queen: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1
For those looking for the classic ‘80s era Queen experience, look no further than Queen Nation.
Golden Dragon Acrobats: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13
The Golden Dragons are recognized throughout the United States and abroad as the premiere Chinese acrobatic touring company.
18th Annual Red Tie Romp: 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22
Join Ragland supporters as they raise a glass and a bidder number for a night of amazing Broadway tributes, sumptuous food and silent and live auctions filled with treasures. All proceeds fund Ragland education programs for all K-12 Klamath Basin students.
Carlene Carter: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26
The daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, Carlene sings original Carter Family songs.
Rambling House: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Ragland with Rambling House who commingles the heart of Celtic and American folk music with the discipline and sophistication of Baroque music under the direction of Grammy-Winning guitarist William Coulter and former Stevie Wonder Band collaborator Edwin Huizinga.
Arcis Saxophone Quartet: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22
With charismatic and authentic stage presence, Arcis Saxophone Quartet sets audiences aflame with their enthusiasm and passion for this rare form of chamber music.
Young Musicians of Excellence: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 5
Featuring a smorgasbord of vocal and instrumental talent, these high school musicians are considered the best of the best in their chosen field by professional judges and competitions.
Space Oddity — David Bowie Tribute Band: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 17
Space Oddity – The Ultimate David Bowie Experience is a live, multi-media spectacle that takes you on a musical journey through the constantly metamorphosing career of Rock and Roll’s most celebrated innovator.
Dancing with your Klamath Stars: 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 24
The Utah Ballroom Dance Company will perform with local celebrities and kids as well as put on a spectacular demonstration in a night of glitz and ballroom magic.
The Klamath Chorale’s Greatest Hits: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3
The Klamath Chorale will bring all of their Greatest Hits back to the Big Stage to commemorate their 30th anniversary and the Ragland’s.
Sarah Hagen: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7
Award-winning classical pianist Sarah Hagen has been praised for having an extraordinary level of passion in interpreting and expressing her art.
USAF Band of the Golden West: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 12
The United States Air Force Concert Band is the premier symphonic wind ensemble of the United States Air Force. It features 53 active duty Airmen musicians who perform a wide variety of music ranging from classical transcriptions and original works to solo features, light classics, popular favorites and patriotic selections.
Beauty and the Beast, Jr.: 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 11
This local production has many fun supporting roles allowing students to play objects inside the castle this is a “tale as old as time”.
Community production — “My Fair Lady”: Aug. 7-16
The story concerns Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from Professor Henry Higgins, a phoneticist, so that she may pass as a lady.