Marine Board staff will be hosting an Open House from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Klamath Community College.

The meeting will be held in Building 6, Rooms 6108 and 6109, 7390 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Attendees can expect a laid-back atmosphere and the opportunity to have conversations with Marine Board program staff about any topics relating to recreational boating in Oregon.

