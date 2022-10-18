Marine Board staff will be hosting an Open House from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Klamath Community College.
The meeting will be held in Building 6, Rooms 6108 and 6109, 7390 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls. Attendees can expect a laid-back atmosphere and the opportunity to have conversations with Marine Board program staff about any topics relating to recreational boating in Oregon.
The following day, the Oregon State Marine Board will hold its quarterly meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Klamath County Hearing Room, 305 Main St. in Klamath Falls.
The following items are on the agenda:
• Director’s Report
• Columbia River Yachting Association, Overview
• Racial Justice Council, Update
• Grant Procedure Guide, Revisions for Board approval
• Buena Vista Grant Extension into 2023-2025 Biennium
• Sandy Beach Cost Increase, for Board approval
• Port of Bandon Dock Purchase, for Board approval
• Lower Willamette River Rule Implementation, Outreach/Engagement Efforts, Informational
• Personal watercraft engine noise rulemaking update
Written public comment will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 and can be emailed to jennifer.cooper@boat.oregon.gov or by U.S. Mail to Oregon State Marine Board, Attn: Jennifer Cooper, 435 Commercial St NE Ste 400 Salem, OR 97301.
Verbal comments will be accepted during the public comment portion at the beginning of the virtual meeting. If you would like to provide oral testimony during the meeting, register with Jennifer Cooper, jennifer.cooper@boat.oregon.gov, no later than 11:59 p.m. Oct. 21.
To view the agenda, board materials and for a link to the meeting live stream, visit the agency’s Public Meetings page.
The meeting will be held in person and will be accessible using Microsoft Teams. Viewing might require the installation of a free Teams app for mobile devices.