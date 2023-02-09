Industrial Land

The Intel complex in Hillsboro, shown in this file photo, is a major employment center and hub for semiconductor R&D and manufacturing. While Hillsboro did not respond to a survey of Oregon communities, its land use concerns have informed lawmakers. Other cities and towns across the state said they have lost economic opportunities due to a shortage of shovel-ready industrial land.

 Courtesy of Intel Corporation

Dozens of Oregon cities and towns say a shortage of shovel-ready industrial land has cost them economic opportunities, according to a survey conducted as part of the push to make more land available to the state’s semiconductor industry.

“Land shortages were reported from Heppner to the Port of Tillamook Bay, highlighting the scale of this statewide problem,” said Andrew Desmond, director of economic development policy at the Oregon Business Council, in a statement. The survey was released by the Oregon Economic Development Association, the League of Oregon Cities and the business council, on behalf of the Oregon Semiconductor Coalition.

