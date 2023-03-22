Caregiver Concerns

Chris Edwards, left, and Saihou Suwaneh, two Oregon Department of Human Services workers, participate in an informational picket March 9 in front of the agency's headquarters in Salem. Employees in the agency's unit that provides 24-hour residential care to vulnerable residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities are concerned about long hours and worker safety.

 Ben Botkin/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Department of Human Services caregivers who tend to the state’s most vulnerable saw their paychecks shrink last spring when the state ended a temporary pay bump intended to help staffing levels and reward employees.

But managers, salaried employees who generally earn more than the caregivers they supervise, continue to receive extra hourly pay when they work overtime and cover the shifts of rank-and-file workers. The department is seeking to extend extra pay for managers who supervise workers in the agency’s 20 group homes that serve about 100 Oregonians with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

