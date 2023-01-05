A California man was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5 to more than 15 years in federal prison after driving more than 600 miles to abduct and then sexually abuse an Oregon girl he met online.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon said Deven Richard Dearing, 26, was sentenced to 187 months in federal prison and a lifetime of federal probation after pleading guilty to sex exploitation of a child and criminal sex trafficking charges.
According to federal prosecutors and court documents, in August 2020, police began a search for an Oregon girl declared missing by her family.
“Investigators soon discovered social media exchanges between the minor and Dearing, who was found to be residing in central California near Sacramento,” according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. “On August 29, 2020, FBI agents contacted Dearing and interviewed him about his online exchanges and the possible whereabouts of the Oregon minor. On the same day, unrelated to law enforcement’s contact with Dearing, the missing minor walked into the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in Merced, California and told police she had run away from home. Investigators later learned this story was a lie concocted by Dearing to hide his role in the minor’s abduction.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to disclose the girl’s age and Oregon location citing privacy considerations.
The girl was returned to Oregon—FBI agents uncovered more details about Dearing’s relationship with the girl.
“Following the minor’s safe return to Oregon, the FBI’s investigation revealed Dearing had met her in June 2020 through a chat website called Omegle and later continued chatting with her on Instagram. The chats showed that Dearing, who was 23 at the time, knew the girl was minor and, over several months, engaged in extensive, sexually explicit exchanges with her. Dearing further convinced the minor to produce and send him multiple sexually explicit photos and videos,” prosecutors said.
“On August 20, 2020, Dearing drove more than 600 miles from his house in California to the minor’s home in Oregon. While en route, he devised a plan to disable the SIM card in the minor’s phone to prevent her from being tracked. After picking her up, Dearing initially took the minor to a hotel in Oregon where he sexually abused her and later transported her to California where the abuse continued for more than a week. Dearing eventually agreed to drop the minor off at a local police station,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office continued.
The California man was charged in January 2021 and indicted in April 2021 by a federal grand jury with sexual exploitation of a child, transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and receipt of child pornography.
Dearing pleaded guilty to the first two charges in September.