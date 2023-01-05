A California man was sentenced Thursday, Jan. 5 to more than 15 years in federal prison after driving more than 600 miles to abduct and then sexually abuse an Oregon girl he met online.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Oregon said Deven Richard Dearing, 26, was sentenced to 187 months in federal prison and a lifetime of federal probation after pleading guilty to sex exploitation of a child and criminal sex trafficking charges.

