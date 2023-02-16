A man was killed on Valentine’s Day morning after his red Datsun pickup truck lost control on an icy road and t-boned a Subaru sports car.
Oregon State Police said Ruben Granados Zanchez, 67, of McMinnville, lost control of the Datsun on Highway 18 at approximately 6:45 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 14 in Yamhill County.
OSP said the truck slid into oncoming lanes and crashed into a gray Subaru WRX driven by Jered Jim Hartman, 36, of Tigard.
Zanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Hartman was transported to a local hospital with injuries. The Oregon roadway was shut down for three hours.
