A man was killed Monday, Jan. 2 after his truck possibly struck a downed tree in the roadway near Applegate in Jackson County.
According to Oregon State Police, troopers responded to the accident just after 6:30 a.m. Monday near milepost 20 on Highway 238 west of Medford.
Police believe a Chevy pickup driven by Steven Anson Marsh, 45, of Applegate, “possible struck a downed tree in the roadway” on eastbound Highway 238.
“The vehicle went off the roadway and came to rest in a nearby ditch. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene,” OSP said in a statement.
There have been a number of recent tree-related fatal accidents in Oregon. High winds and winter weather have downed trees including crashing down passing vehicles.
