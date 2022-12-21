A man from White City died Monday, Dec. 19 in a two-car crash at Highway 66 and Clover Creek Road near Keno, according to the Oregon State Police.
According to police, a maroon 2006 Ford Escape driven by Elijah Nathanial Green, 26, of White City, pulled in front of a silver 2021 Dodge Ram truck traveling westbound on Highway 66.
The truck was driven by Michael Hormann, 68, of Klamath Falls, and police responded to the accident at 7:35 p.m., according to OSP.
The collision centered on the driver’s side of the Ford Escape and Green was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said in a statement.
The occupants of the Dodge Ram were not injured. The deadly accident closed the roadway for seven hours. The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Keno Fire District also responded to the wreck.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.