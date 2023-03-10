On Friday, March 10, Klamath Falls Police Department officers arrested Jonathan M. Fraioli. In his vehicle, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team found 1.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 107 suspected fentanyl pills and 67 Xanax bars. That evidence is shown here.
Klamath Falls Police Department officers found $1,300 in cash on Jonathan M. Fraioli when he was arrested Friday, March 10 after crashing into a police vehicle and eluding officers on foot.
A welfare check Friday morning resulted in the capture of a suspected drug dealer.
At approximately 5 a.m. Friday, March 10, Klamath Falls Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of Delap Road and Greensprings Drive in Klamath Falls on a report of a welfare check regarding a man passed out in a grey Volvo parked in the middle of the road.
According to a press release, when officers arrived on scene and approached the vehicle, the driver fled the scene in the Volvo headed south on Delap Road at a high rate of speed.
“Another KFPD patrol officer was traveling north on Delap Road when the grey Volvo attempted to negotiate the curve,” the press release states. “Due to the extreme snow and ice conditions, the Volvo was unable to maintain it’s lane of travel and slid into the northbound lane as the patrol vehicle was traveling north resulting in a collision. The driver of the Volvo and a female passenger exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. The female passenger was located and detained near the crash site, but the driver was able to flee the area.”
The patrol officer was transported Sky Lakes Medical Center for medical treatment of minor injuries, according to the press release, and was then released. The investigation of the crash has been turned over to the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office due to the crash involving a KFPD officer.
While investigating the Volvo, officers were able to identify the driver as Jonathan M. Fraioli, 36.
The press release stated, “there was probable cause to believe that the vehicle contained a large amount of suspected drugs.”
To assist further with the investigation, KFPD called in members of the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET).
When BINET detectives searched Fraioli’s vehicle, they located 1.8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 5 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 107 suspected fentanyl pills and 67 Xanax bars, the press release stated.
“Packaging material commonly used to package illegal narcotics, scales and a 9mm pistol were also found inside the vehicle,” according to the press release.
BINET detectives also assisted in apprehending Fraioli, whom KFPD patrol officers located later in the day.
Fraioli was taken into custody without further incident, according to the press release. When Fraioli was arrested, $1,300 in cash was found in his possession.
According to the press release, Fraioli was lodged at the Klamath County Jail for outstanding felony warrants out of Klamath County for Attempt to Elude and Reckless Driving. He was additionally charged with Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver — Felony and Assault on a Public Safety Officer for the motor vehicle crash. Fraioli also had an additional warrant out of Jackson County for Failure to Appear and was a habitual offender known to elude police. He was additionally charged with Delivery and Possession of Fentanyl (both being a commercial drug offense), Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Manufacturing of a Controlled Substance — Scheduled II Controlled substance.
“With the rise of Fentanyl overdoses in our community, it is important to remember how dangerous fentanyl can be even in the smallest amounts,” the press release states. “KFPD and BINET are committed in reducing the exposure of this dangerous drug to our community members to help keep our community safe. Anyone with additional information regarding Friaoli or any other suspected drug trafficker, is encouraged to call the KFPD.”
The KFPD can be reached at 541-883-5336. The anonymous Tip Line number is 541-883-5334.