Oregon State Police are for information regarding the disappearance and/or death of Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction. Aaron is shown here.
Police are seeking the public’s help after a 25-year-old woman’s body was found Thursday, March 30 near Cave Junction in Josephine County.
Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction, was reported missing March 30 and her dead body was later found in a rural area.
Oregon State Police investigators arrested Thomas R. Fuentes, 35, of O’Brien, Ore., on Sunday, April 2 in connection with Aaron’s death.
Fuentes faces a murder charge as well as an “abuse of a corpse” offense, according to OSP.
Police detectives are seeking public information on the Oregon woman’s disappearance and death.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center by calling 800-442-2068 or texting *OSP (*677). Reference case #SP23-092940.
