Aleah N. Aaron

Oregon State Police are for information regarding the disappearance and/or death of Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction. Aaron is shown here.

 Oregon State Police

Police are seeking the public’s help after a 25-year-old woman’s body was found Thursday, March 30 near Cave Junction in Josephine County.

Aleah N. Aaron, 25, of Cave Junction, was reported missing March 30 and her dead body was later found in a rural area.

