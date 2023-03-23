SHADY COVE, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovered 20 stolen keys and seized 43 grams of fentanyl with one arrest earlier this week.

JCSO deputies responded to an attempted break in at a local RV park front office Tuesday, March 21 in the 21000 block of Highway 62. Once there, Michael Jonathan Barrett, 48, of Central Point, was arrested on multiple charges.

