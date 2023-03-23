Law enforcement officials found 43.7 grams of fentanyl in multiple baggies packaged for sale in a vehicle used by Michael Jonathan Barrett, 48, of Central Point. Barrett was arrested Tuesday, March 21 and is lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Law enforcement officials search a Jackson County creek Tuesday, March 21 after an arrested suspect, Michael Jonathan Barrett, told officials he had hidden stolen keys in the creek.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement officials seized burglary tools tools while searching a vehicle used by Michael Jonathan Barrett, 48, of Central Point. Barrett was arrested Tuesday, March 21 in Shady Cove.
SHADY COVE, Ore. — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office recovered 20 stolen keys and seized 43 grams of fentanyl with one arrest earlier this week.
JCSO deputies responded to an attempted break in at a local RV park front office Tuesday, March 21 in the 21000 block of Highway 62. Once there, Michael Jonathan Barrett, 48, of Central Point, was arrested on multiple charges.
According to a press release, an observer witnessed Barrett acting suspiciously in the area and alerted authorities. Once deputies had Barrett detained and identified, they discovered he had a total of eight outstanding warrants for his arrest as well as a parole violation.
“While searching [Barrett], deputies found 14-grams of methamphetamine on his person,” the press release states. “A search of his vehicle uncovered 43.7-grams of fentanyl in multiple baggies packaged for sale, evidence of several additional burglaries and burglary tools. Medford Police Department detectives responded to assist in the investigation and along with JCSO deputies were able to link the suspect to burglaries from throughout the Rogue Valley. During the search, the suspect advised he had stolen keys for approximately 20 local businesses and had hidden them in a local creek. Most of the keys and stolen property was recovered during the investigation.”
Barrett is lodged in the Jackson County Jail and has been charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft, second-degree attempted burglary, third-degree theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a scheduled II-controlled substance (fentanyl).
Due to his parole violation, Barrett is not eligible for a pre-trial release, the press release stated.
“Barrett was wanted on failure-to-appear warrants for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree theft, identity theft, and second-degree burglary,” the press release stated. “Barrett’s outstanding warrants included two counts of first-degree theft and second-degree burglary. His parole violation was for unlawful delivery of heroin.”
According to the press release, Barrett has been linked to a least two unsolved burglary cases locally. This includes a Medford dental office and a Jacksonville computer store where allegedly he stole the keys to local businesses.
This case is under further investigation with MPD and JCSO following additional leads.