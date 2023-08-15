This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Portland Field Office shows the most recent photo of 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nev. arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, where he had taken the Seattle woman.
An FBI flag and a seeking information posterboard are set up next to a podium ahead of a news conference at the FBI field office in Portland, Ore., on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The posterboard displays photos of Negasi Zuberi, an Oregon man facing a federal charge of interstate kidnapping, and photos of the makeshift cinderblock cell in the garage of his home in Klamath Falls, where he allegedly held a woman that he is accused of kidnapping from Seattle.
The interior of a makeshift cinderblock cell is shown in Klamath Falls, allegedly used by Negasi Zuberi.
The Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman, sexually assaulting her and locking her in a makeshift cell in his garage pleaded not guilty Monday after authorities returned him to Oregon from Nevada to face charges.
Negasi Zuberi, 29, appeared in federal court in Medford and entered not guilty pleas to a two-count indictment charging him with interstate kidnapping and transporting a woman with intent to engage in sexual activity.