The Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping a Seattle woman, sexually assaulting her and locking her in a makeshift cell in his garage pleaded not guilty Monday after authorities returned him to Oregon from Nevada to face charges.

Negasi Zuberi, 29, appeared in federal court in Medford and entered not guilty pleas to a two-count indictment charging him with interstate kidnapping and transporting a woman with intent to engage in sexual activity.

Tags