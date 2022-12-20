Klamath Falls Honda Subaru is giving away a car to one lucky individual this holiday season.
A new ride can be life changing and the group at Klamath Falls Honda Subaru knows this. For the third year, the dealership is here to help impact a family or individual during Subaru’s Share the Love event.
Business Manager Erika Kenyon and Marketing Coordinator Jillian George said they couldn’t be more proud or honored to be a part of the giveaway of a 2010 Subaru Forester, valued at $11,000.
With more than 80 total hours of repairs and maintenance — all donated time — put into the Forester, Head Technician Gary Sorrel said “the vehicle is basically brand new.”
Featuring a newly built 4-cylinder engine and clutch, fresh paint and new tires, Sorrel estimated that about $5,000 in parts and services were done to the vehicle.
“We want the car to go to the neediest person,” said Used Car Manager Andy Erickson. “We want to give in the best way possible.”
Nominated by people in the community, the winner is determined akin to a scholastic scholarship. A nominator writes a brief description about their nominee and any challenges they’ve faced as well as service work they’ve contributed to the community and the impact a new vehicle would have on their lives.
“it’s a very difficult decision,” said Rob Seater, general manager at Klamath Falls Honda Subaru. “There are always so many deserving families and individuals. We do our best to choose those who really need this.”
Not limiting themselves to just a car giveaway, the team at Klamath Falls Honda Subaru have also raised $15,000 for charity.
Out of every car sold or leased from Nov. 17 until Jan. 3, 2023, $250 of the sale is donated to organizations such as the Klamath and Lake County Food Bank, Friends of the Children and Marta’s House, to name a few.
“We love our community,” George said. “Any way we can help to make it better, we love to be a part of.”
Klamath Falls Honda Subaru will be decide the winner of the Holiday Car Giveaway on Thursday, Dec. 22.