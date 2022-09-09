Beginning next week, the Klamath Falls Public Works Department will conduct several maintenance projects.
From Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16, the Streets Division's Asphalt Crew will be performing utility cut repairs from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
• Sept. 12: 700 block of Wocus Street and the intersection of Hawkins Street and Buena Vista Street
• Sept. 13 and Sept. 14: intersection of Mt. Whitney Street and North Seventh Street.
• Sept. 15: 1800 block Esplanade Avenue, 1900 Eldorado Avenue and the intersection of Auburn Street and Damont Street
Additionally, the division's Paint Crew will be painting legends, crosswalks and curbs on Nevada Street, East Main Street, Moore Park and downtown parking Ts from Sept. 13 through 16.
Finally, sign maintenance and sweeping will occur Sept. 12 through 16 throughout the city as needed.
Detours and signage will be in place where needed.
Also next week, the city Water Division will begin water distribution main flushing.
Water main flushing will take place in the Lynnewood, Pelican City, Harbor Isles Neighborhoods between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 13 through 16. The purpose of the Water Main Flushing Program is to improve drinking water quality for residents and businesses.
The flushing process might cause discolored water and a reduction in pressure. The discoloration of the water will be temporary and is not harmful. Check tap water for discoloration before starting laundry. If water appears cloudy, only cold-water faucets should be run until the water clears. If the condition persists, contact our Public Works office.
The final project will be conducted by Geothermal Division crews from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 through 23.
Crews will begin turning on and charging the downtown geothermal infrastructure throughout the next few weeks in a systematic manner to allow for inspection and preventative maintenance. During this time the system will be on and heating but will not be a viable heat source until the system is fully charged and operating at normal capacity. The division’s goal is to have all maintenance completed and the system fully operational by Oct. 3.
For more information about these projects, call the city Public Works Department at 541-883-536