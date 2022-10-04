Main Street Conference

The Klamath Falls Downtown Association Board members are, in the back row from left, Laty Xayavong, Jason Aarstad, Keegen Mueller, Joel McPherson, Charlie Wyckoff, Scott Souders and Joe Wall; and in the front row, from left, Darin Rutledge, Jill Russel, Raena Nielsen, Amy McKay, Kendall Bell and Mike Angeli.

 Ben Vallejos

The Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) is hosting the Oregon Main Street Conference this week, an organization which aims to improve and sustain commercial districts in towns across the state. This year, the theme is “Engage, Inspire, Empower,” which “reflects the goals” of the Oregon Main Street organizations.

The event begins in the afternoon Wednesday, Oct. 5 and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Oct. 7 at the Ross Ragland Theater and Ragland Cultural Center. Registration is still open for any interested persons or businesses.

