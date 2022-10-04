The Klamath Falls Downtown Association Board members are, in the back row from left, Laty Xayavong, Jason Aarstad, Keegen Mueller, Joel McPherson, Charlie Wyckoff, Scott Souders and Joe Wall; and in the front row, from left, Darin Rutledge, Jill Russel, Raena Nielsen, Amy McKay, Kendall Bell and Mike Angeli.
The Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) is hosting the Oregon Main Street Conference this week, an organization which aims to improve and sustain commercial districts in towns across the state. This year, the theme is “Engage, Inspire, Empower,” which “reflects the goals” of the Oregon Main Street organizations.
The event begins in the afternoon Wednesday, Oct. 5 and is scheduled to continue through Friday, Oct. 7 at the Ross Ragland Theater and Ragland Cultural Center. Registration is still open for any interested persons or businesses.
"The conference kicks off [Wednesday] with the Excellence on Main awards," said KFDA board member Darin Rutledge. "These are annual awards from Oregon Main Street honoring excellence in downtown revitalization."
He explained that Klamath Falls has won an award in each of the past three years: in 2019 for Best Placemaking Project, Klamath Piano Project; in 2020 for Best Partnership, City of Klamath Falls; and in 2021 for Main Street Executive Director of the Year, Darin Rutledge.
This year, the conference will include presentations by keynote speakers and interactive workshops fit for both beginners and long-time business leaders.
Keynote speakers include John Stover of John Stover & Associates (JS&A), Former Main Street President and CEO Patrice Frey, and Andrew Howard, who is known for his “rapid-implementation strategies” and people-centered approach to designs.
Stover recently published a report on the economic impacts of Main Street conferences in communities across the country. The report can be found on the Oregon state website.
Howard will be leading one of the workshops, along with Team Better Block. The group will provide the audience with a detailed understanding of Howard’s three-step method which he uses to rebuild struggling neighborhoods.
Assistant Attorney General Susan Bower and the Charitable Activities Section of the Oregon Department of Justice will lead another session where they will discuss the various responsibilities and legal duties of nonprofit boards.
On Friday, the conference will come to a close with the “Pitch Contest,” where contestants who had entered their business idea this summer will have an opportunity to pitch their concept for a chance to win $5,000 in start-up money. The audience will judge the presentations and select the winner.