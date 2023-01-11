Mail Tribune

The Mail Tribune in Medford ceased its print publication in September and will be shutting its doors entirely on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Medford’s Mail Tribune, one of Oregon’s oldest operating news organizations, said Wednesday it would shut down by the end of the week.

Publisher and CEO Steven Saslow announced the newspaper’s abrupt closure on its website, saying that unused paid subscriptions would be refunded. The paper stopped producing a print edition in September but lived on in a digital format. It will cease all publication Friday.

