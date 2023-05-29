Oregon Tech players greet Maggie Buckholz (2) at home plate after one of her two home runs Monday, May, 29, 2023, in a 6-0 victory against Midland University in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga.
Oregon Tech’s Kacie Schmidt delivers a pitch Monday, May 29, 2023, in a 6-0 victory against Midland University in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga. Schmidt pitched a four-hitter with five strikeouts for her 28th victory of the season and eighth shutout.
Oregon Tech players, from left, Kaila Mick, Puakea Milbourne and Nita Cook celebrate during a 6-0 victory against Midland University on Monday, May, 29, 2023, in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga.
Oregon Tech’s Kaila Mick celebrates as she rounds the bases after one of teammate Maggie Buckholz’s two home runs Monday in a 6-0 victory against Midland University in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga.
Oregon Tech's Kaila Mick reacts after reaching second base on Monday, May, 29, 2023, in a 6-0 victory against Midland University in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga. Mick snapped out of an 0-for-11 slump by going 3-for-4.
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visuals
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visuals
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visuals
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visuals
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visuals
Oregon Tech second baseman Nita Cook prepares to make a tag Monday, May, 29, 2023, in a 6-0 victory against Midland University in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga.
Matthew Hicks/MSH Visuals
Oregon Tech players enjoy some light-hearted moments in a 6-0 victory against Midland University on Monday, May, 29, 2023, in an elimination game at the NAIA World Series in Columbus, Ga.
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Oregon Tech right fielder Maggie Buckholz didn’t want her collegiate career to end on Memorial Day, as the senior went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs, lifting the Lady Owls to a 6-0 victory over Midland University on Day 4 of the NAIA Softball World Series.
OIT (52-9) will face another elimination game vs. Marian (Ind.) at 1 p.m. PDT Tuesday — live on ESPN3 and carried live in the Klamath Basin on 104.3-FM/960-AM — and a potential matchup against Cumberlands to follow.