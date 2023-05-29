COLUMBUS, Ga. — Oregon Tech right fielder Maggie Buckholz didn’t want her collegiate career to end on Memorial Day, as the senior went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs, lifting the Lady Owls to a 6-0 victory over Midland University on Day 4 of the NAIA Softball World Series.

OIT (52-9) will face another elimination game vs. Marian (Ind.) at 1 p.m. PDT Tuesday — live on ESPN3 and carried live in the Klamath Basin on 104.3-FM/960-AM — and a potential matchup against Cumberlands to follow.

