Despite the coming holidays and below freezing temperatures, a local property management company is threatening to evict multiple families from low-income housing units in Klamath Falls by Dec. 2.
“This is our home,” renter Sara Braley said through tears. “I feel safe here.”
In a tucked-away neighborhood, Braley and her family have lived in their apartment for many years. With an interior that is neat and clean, the dwelling is homey and inviting, with walls that are decorated with family memories.
Braley’s is one of eight side-by-side cohousing units owned by SoCo — a Southern and Central Oregon low-income housing provider. The families in these units are renting their homes with the assistance of state and federally funded programs, such as Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Section 8.
Though she has always paid rent on time and has no history of complaints regarding her family's tenancy, Braley, as well as the majority of SoCo’s tenants, are being threatened with eviction.
“I’m so scared, I don’t know what to do,” Braley said.
Earlier this year, SoCo announced the private company was going out of business following the death of the original founder and owner.
According to Municipal Court Judge and SoCo’s attorney Nathan Ratliff and Klamath Housing Authority (KHA) Director Diana Otero, the plan is for these and all other SoCo-owned low-income residences to change hands and be gifted to the KHA so they can take over ownership of the units.
At a previous KHA board meeting, Otero discussed plans to take on all three of SoCo’s properties, which in total house more than a dozen low-income families in the community. She noted her concern that families could be in danger of losing their homes if they did not act quickly.
In the meantime, a property management company has been hired to handle the residences during the interim — 1st Choice Property Management.
Based in Klamath Falls, 1st Choice is a local agency that manages properties on behalf of owners, acting as the landlord for renters of the properties.
Late last month, Braley and her neighbors received notices of termination with cause. The notices were sent out after 1st Choice completed its first inspection of the units — nine months after taking over management.
Ratliff said that COVID-19 restrictions prevented any previous inspections from taking place.
Causes listed in the notices included residences not having smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, though these items are the responsibility of the owners and managers of housing units according to Oregon state law.
“There weren’t any (detectors or alarms) when we moved in,” Braley said. “I never had a smoke alarm, and I never had a carbon monoxide detector.”
Another tenant, Nassera De La Cruz, said that at the time when her family and the Braleys moved into their apartments, SoCo had been in a hurry to get them into whatever housing units they could provide. These cohousing units, she said, were not yet up to code.
“My back door has never had a working lock,” Braley said, jiggling the handle freely.
Some of the other causes listed in the termination notices were more “scrupulous,” De La Cruz said.
“They cited me for a broken part inside of my fridge,” De La Cruz said. “Why were they even looking in my fridge? I own that fridge. We all own most of the appliances in our homes.”
Most of the tenants were cited for lack of cleanliness. De La Cruz admits that her apartment has fallen into some disarray due to a recent development of a disability which inhibits her physically.
“There are bags of laundry, and it’s physically difficult for me to vacuum,” De La Cruz said, “but nothing gross.”
Beda Hernandez, another tenant, was also cited for cleanliness, though she said she suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder and “cleans her home with pure bleach daily.”
Hernandez said the citation was on behalf of her personal coffee pot which had been stained from use throughout the years.
Corresponding via email, Ratliff explained the termination notices are a “required action in order to assure that the condition of the property is compliant with legal or other requirements.”
Ratliff also said that grant funding is necessary for KHA to take over ownership of the properties.
“These (termination) notices were issued as a result of inspections that took place in order to assure that underlying grant requirements were being met,” Ratliff said.
One issue that Ratliff was unable to address with certainty at that time was 1st Choice’s demands that tenants pay another deposit to the property management company.
Residents of the units paid their deposits upon moving in. According to Oregon state law, those funds are to be transferred to the new owner when residences come into their management.
Braley, in fear of losing her home, paid 1st Choice $450 for the second deposit fee hoping it would quell the threats.
Pulling up her account on her phone, Braley pointed to the screen displaying her account balance according to 1st Choice’s records.
“They put the $450 down as pre-paid rent,” Braley said, “and now they still want to charge me for the deposit.”
The Herald & News contacted 1st Choice Property Management but the company declined to comment.
Braley, De La Cruz and Hernandez all said they are sick with fear and frustration.
“We’re on HUD,” De La Cruz said. “We get evicted, we lose our HUD. Where are we going to go?”
De La Cruz said another sister of hers has already begun packing up her things, planning to move her family into a too-small trailer.
“Now, I’m losing my sister,” De La Cruz said, choking back tears.
Like her sister, both De La Cruz and Braley have elementary-aged children. The children are cared for within the community they’ve built in the cohousing residences as many of the parents work throughout the week.
During inspections, 1st Choice questioned Braley about babysitting her sister’s children and others from within their community at her home, asking for the children’s first and last names, as well as their parents’. They informed Braley that she is not to have the children in her home more than a previously unspecified number of days each month.
Otero said she was not surprised by the property management company’s actions and said such occurrences are not uncommon.
The Oregon Law Center estimated that more than 9,200 residential evictions removed people from their homes from January through September of this year.
In an article written by Piper McDaniel for Street Roots, the journalist pointed the finger at property management companies, which she discovered make up 22 of the 30 top evictors in Oregon.
Court, McDaniel said, is “time-consuming and costly” which makes it highly unlikely that low-income tenants will be capable of fighting back when their homes are on the line.
The three tenants said they are terrified of the losses their families are facing and chose to turn to various media outlets and platforms in order to get the word out. De La Cruz said they contacted TV news stations across the region as well but received no response.
“No one wants to listen to us,” she said.
Most of the families in these units have resided there for many years and rely on each other heavily.
“We’re like a family here,” De La Cruz said. “We’re all either related in some way, or we’re friends and have been friends for so long. We caretake all of our kids together. We help keep this place safe together. We do everything together, and we can’t afford to lose each other let alone our homes.”
A follow-up inspection of the homes is set to take place Thursday, Nov. 17. If the residents units are not up to par, they have been told they will be evicted at the beginning of December.