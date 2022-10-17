Long COVID

Shelby Boyd struggles to push her walker up a slight incline, followed by her mother at their apartment complex in Lake Oswego on Aug. 11, 2022. Boyd is one of the thousands of Oregonians who’ve missed more than one year of work because of long COVID-19.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Shelby Boyd started blacking out.

All she’d done was stand up, but she was moving too fast. Boyd hunched over, pressing her hands to her knees. She forced slow breaths in and out.

Tags