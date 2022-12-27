Klamath County lost a local patriot and community volunteer over the holiday weekend.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, Doug Brown, 68, died in his home leaving behind a legacy in Klamath Falls that will be continued and enjoyed for generations to come.
“We lost a leader,” said friend Ron Smiley.
Born in Ashland on Nov. 18, 1954, Brown moved to Klamath Falls as a toddler in the summer of 1957 and settled into the community with his family. Brown graduated from Klamath Union High School in 1972.
His family and friends said it was during his upbringing when he found his life’s calling.
Disgusted by the treatment his father and other veterans received upon returning home, Brown decided to make a commitment to veterans.
Things really kicked off in 2008 when Brown, along with his wife Chris, started the Klamath Freedom Foundation to honor all active and non-active military, police, firemen and women who have served and their families, as well as the community who share the sacrifice with them.
Two years after the foundation’s creation, in 2010, Brown organized bringing the Vietnam Traveling War Memorial Wall — a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. — to Klamath Falls.
Every year, Brown held the Crater Lake Freedom Poker Run, a motorcycle charity event where the net proceeds went to assist local veteran organizations.
“[Brown] was quite the guy,” said friend Ron Bockelman.
Brown’s Klamath Freedom Foundation holds the Memorial Day parade and the Fourth of July parade. The Foundation officially took over in 2014 ensuring they continued after the Klamath Falls City Chamber could no longer support the events.
Brown also began performing the Independence Day Fireworks Display held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in 2014.
Dona Bockelman said Brown was “the backbone of the community.”
Beginning in 2015, his organization established the Basin Brew and Q, a day filled with beer, barbeque and live music hosted at Steens Sports Park.
“[Brown] really wanted to attract tourism and keep money local,” reflected Kryssi Heitman, a member of Klamath Freedom Foundation and a longtime friend of Brown. “He never walked away from our community. Anything he could do to celebrate [Klamath Falls and local veterans] he did.”
To further accomplish his goals, Brown structured the Klamath Freedom Days for the City of Klamath Falls in 2016. A two-week long celebration of freedom, veterans and Klamath Falls beginning with the Klamath Kruise and including Sentry Eagle (173rd Fighter Wing Kingsley Field’s open house), the 4th of July Parade, Independence Day Fireworks Display and ending with the Basin Brew and Q.
“Anything that [Brown] could do to improve the world we live in, [Brown] did it,” said Jim Johnston, a lifetime friend. “He had a great heart.”
In March 2016 tragedy hit Brown. After a hard-fought battle with cancer, his wife, Chris Brown, succumbed to the illness.
In the wake of his wife’s passing, Brown fought harder for good and community and started Chris’s Cause for Cancer Treatment and Care. As of Dec. 15, Chris’s Cause has raised a total of $60,100 in annual donations to Sky Lakes Cancer Treatment Center.
In recognition of his commitment to community service, Kingsley Field took Brown on a once-in-lifetime treat: A flight on an F-15 Eagle where he was even privileged to perform some maneuvers on his own.
Brown also holds a national fitness award.
“It’s hard to package [Brown] in one word,” Heitman said. “He’s the epitome of community.”
“He was such a stand up guy,” Bockelman said. “I’m proud I knew him.”
Johnston said that, “You couldn’t argue with him about the Raiders. He loved the Raiders.”
His sister, Sandy Steinbock, confessed that “[Brown] loved our community and country. Everyday he wanted to celebrate that.”
A date for a memorial has not yet been set.
