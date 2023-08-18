Lled Smith of Loot the Deschutes surfaces at the Bend Whitewater Park with two pairs of sunglasses on Aug. 9, 2023. Not all his finds are benign: He was once shocked by an electrified underwater cable. He’s also found guns, knives, and lots and lots of fish hooks.
Layla Yako, with Lled Smith, shows off the silver and turquoise ring that Smith recovered from the Deschutes River last summer. He found it within days of her losing it, but she didn’t see the post on Instagram for nearly a year.
Emily Cureton Cook / OPB
On a recent afternoon in Bend, kids and adults squealed as their inner tubes bumped down river rapids designed for summer fun. When it’s hot outside, the city’s whitewater park on the Deschutes River can draw more than 7,000 floaters a day. The scene gets chaotic with tubes, kayaks and paddleboards piling up on each other.
One floater held an iPhone in one hand, and a beer can in the other. Others clutched soggy shoes, and more than a few lost control. Lled Smith studied the fray with a trained eye.