100 years ago
Klamath Falls’s new box fire alarm system has been installed and is ready for use, it was announced by Fire Chief Ambrose. Twenty-six boxes were erected in various parts of the city. The system will be accepted and paid for when approved by the state fire marshal.
“People living in the vicinity of the boxes are urged to use them in case of fire,” Ambrose said. “I would also urge the citizens practice fire prevention in their homes.
“In this city last year from January 1 to September 1 the insurance loss was about $60,000. This year the losses have been $20,000 over the same period of time, and every fire that has occurred during the past year has been preventable.”
“The present city administration has spent considerable money to insure first class fire protection and the public is invited to inspect the new system and see just what has been accomplished along lines of fire prevention. Instructions for the use of the alarm boxes are printed on the boxes or will be gladly given to anyone on request.
The Evening Herald, Oct. 26, 1922
50 years ago
Did “Big Foot” made a visit to Klamath Falls?
Big Foot appears in news stories every now and then. The last time was last week in the Redding area. He is supposed to be big and hairy and walks around in his bare feet.
At about 2:30 a.m. the previous Friday, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Robinson and Mrs. Thomas Gilmore heard a disturbance on the Gilmore property on Highway 140 and Booth Road. The Robinsons are from Harrisburg and are visiting the Gilmores. The disturbance caused the dogs to bark and howl. A fenced calf bawled and made an unusual fuss, according to Mrs. Gilmore and Mrs. Robinson. They got up and investigated but found nothing,
Later in the morning after daylight Robinson found what appeared to be a big footprint beside the trailer house. He found other scuffs in the ground and saw where weeds had been broken.
The Robinsons wondered if the indentation that looks like a footprint beside the trail house isn’t his.
“My husband weighs 220 pounds and stamped in the dirt near the footprint and couldn’t make a print. He said (when he investigated at 2:30 a.m.) that there was s smell, about halfway between and skunk smell and a tobacco smell,” Mrs. Robinson said.
The story about “Big Foot” in the Redding area was made from an interview with two young men who claimed to have seen it on a bridge. A sheriff’s deputy described the story as “baloney.”
But stories about “Big Foot” real or not, keep appearing in the news.
The Herald & News, Oct. 22, 1972
25 years ago
A new federally funded health clinic catering to low income patients will open Nov. 3, three days after the Klamath Community Health Clinic plans to close its doors forever.
It will serve Medicare and Medicaid patients and offer sliding fee payment schedule for low income patients.
In January, clinic organizers expect to receive a $650,000 operating grant from the U.S. Public Health Department.
Claude Bergeron and Dr. James Calvert, director of the Cascades East Family Practice Residency Program teamed to submit for the federal grant and provide health services.
Federal officials will be watching the new clinic closely. “The main thing is to get established and do a really good job,” Bergeron said. “You better believe we’re going to be under a microscope for a year or two.
The Herald & News, Oct. 24, 1997
10 years ago
Roald Lodge No. 39 will celebrate being part of the International Order of the Sons of Norway for 75 years.
The Sons of Norway is 117 years old and continues to preserve the Norwegian heritage benefits for its members.
Roald Lodge No. 39 was organized on Oct. 17, 1937. Its members have had many meeting places over the years. They began at the old Knights of Columbus Hall, then moved to the old Odd Fellows Hall. Still on the move, members met at the old city library and then the Labor Temple. They made their home at the Shasta Grange for many years and have been back at the I.O.O.F Hall on Gary Street for 13 years.
Today the membership is large and still flourishing. The lodge participates in the annual Holliday Craft Faire sponsored by the Quota Club, and its Viking Ship makes an appearance in the annual Snowflake Parade and other holiday parades.
Longtime members include Marcine Vanderhoff, who has been a very active member for 47 years, and Laila Griffith has been a member for more than 30 years.
The Herald & News, Oct. 27, 2012