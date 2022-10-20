Klamath fairgrounds

The first grandstands erected in Klamath County were raised 120 years ago at a fairgrounds site about half-mile east of Main Street. They were removed a few years later when the railroad came through the area.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Klamath Falls’s new box fire alarm system has been installed and is ready for use, it was announced by Fire Chief Ambrose. Twenty-six boxes were erected in various parts of the city. The system will be accepted and paid for when approved by the state fire marshal.

