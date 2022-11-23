Looking Back

A promotional film for the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is being shot in this photo taken along Esplanade Avenue in 1957. This picture appeared in the Aug. 27, 1957, Herald & News.

 Courtesy of Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Merrill suffered another fire loss early Sunday morning when the drug store operated by J. H. Hobbs burned. The building was the property of D. V. . Kuykendall of this city, and valued at about $3000 with insurance of $2000 on the structure. Hobbes purchased stock recently at an auction sale and swaps preparing for this Christmas opening. The stock was reported uninsured.


