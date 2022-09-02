A crowd is gathered on the lawn of the Central School, which stood near the corner of Ninth and Main streets in Klamath Falls from 1905 to 1929. It was torn down to make way for the Oregon Bank Building, more commonly known as the Medical Dental Building.
Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.
Lee Parker, R. Hamblet, Ed Venice, J. Knowlton, John D. Williams, F. D. Bryant, Roy Call, Mrs. M. Burns, John Doe Black, E.R. White, $10 each. C.A. Dunn and L. T. Kittiner, $5 each.
Leo Moore was fined $5 on an old charge of parking within 30 feet of a corner.
Ed Dunham and Walter G. West also fell in the net, the officers said, but they have not appeared in court.
The Evening Herald, Sept. 8, 1922
50 years ago
KART is off and running.
“We don’t know where we’re going . . . .just want to go,” said the first covey of passengers boarding the KART (Klamath Area Transit) bus as it opened its first run Thursday morning.
Rambling three times around its 26-mile route, the bus provided riders with a broad exchange of unseen neighborhoods, a cross-section of garage sales and just one heck of a good time.
“This is ideal for me,” reported Ruth Burgoyne as she stepped aboard the off-duty school bus by the Shangri-La Apartments. “I like to shop at Shasta Plaza and now I can do it easily.”
“Gee,” said delighted Mrs. Bill Heimann, 1818 Siskiyou St., as she hopped aboard at the corner of Oregon Avenue and Biehn Street, “you really came.”
“I’ve been waiting for this,” nodded Harvey Ovgard, 3645 Laverne Ave., after joining the group of opening day quarter-droppers. “As far as I’m concerned, this is a damn good thing.”
“I’m more than happy with our first day’s turnout,” reported a satisfied Jack Graham, KART project director, this morning. According to Graham, the opening day totals showed 40 paying passengers—and two 25 cent tips.
While a majority of the first day riders were female senior citizens, the ride drew all ages.
The Herald and News, Sept. 1, 1972
25 years ago
“Forest health” is the byword that drives most public policy decisions regarding America’s national forest these days. But biologists know it’s the sick and dying trees that often help wildlife the most.
So on the Chemult Ranger District of the Winema National Forest, a crew of workers is injecting heart rot fungi into healthy trees this summer in an experiment aimed at creating more wildlife diversity.
Experts hope the fungi will eat away at the heartwood of the trees, making them suitable for wildlife habitat, while allowing the trees to continue living for years to come.
“The primary reason we’re doing this is to help the cavity excavators—woodpeckers,” said Todd Forbes, wildlife biologist on the Chemult Ranger District. “If we manage for the animals to create the cavities, all the cavity users will benefit.”
Forbes said woodpeckers have a natural ability to find trees with weak hearts. Woodpeckers use the nest for only one season, however. As a result, the cavity becomes available for other birds such as mountain bluebirds, mountain chickadees and various species of swifts.
The problem for birds, Forbes said is that hollow-hearted trees are becoming scarce in some of the forest because of the recent emphasis on salvage logging of dead and dying trees.
The Herald and News, Sept. 8, 1997
10 years ago
Oregon agriculture officials quarantined a Fort Klamath area ranch after anthrax killed a steer last week, believed to be the first confirmed case of anthrax in the state in more than 50 years.
Officials could not name the ranch, but Oregon State Public Health Laboratory on Friday confirmed a steer died Aug. 22 from a natural occurring form of anthrax.
Another two animals have died, also suspected anthrax cases, and the herd of approximately 1500 cattle has been isolated to protect neighboring ranches, said State Department of Agriculture spokesman Bruce Pokarney.
Cattle were likely affected by feeding on infected pastureland, he said.
A weaponized version of the bacterial in 2001 killed five and sickened 17 others, according to The Associated Press. But the bacteria was specially treated and easily aerated.
Anthrax is found in soil across the United States and its spores are unlikely to become airborne.
ODA does not require cattle producers to vaccinate herds for anthrax although cattlemen in past decades made the vaccine common practice, Pokerney said.