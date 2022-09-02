Looking Back

A crowd is gathered on the lawn of the Central School, which stood near the corner of Ninth and Main streets in Klamath Falls from 1905 to 1929. It was torn down to make way for the Oregon Bank Building, more commonly known as the Medical Dental Building.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Patrolmen McLoughlin and Brandenburg reclining comfortably in the curb in front of the Central School Wednesday afternoon earned $110 for the city. That sum was paid in the police court yesterday by the following autoists who were charged by the officers with driving past the school at a speed exceeding 12 miles per hour.

