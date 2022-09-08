Looking back for 9-11-22

This post card photo shows the 700 block of Main Street in downtown Klamath Falls in the early 1950s. The U.S. Bank building is seen at far left. Hartfield’s clothing store for women had recently opened on the opposite corner.

 Klamath County Museum

100 years ago

Over 1,500 acres of grain were burned by the fire which started on the Chin Lung Ranch near Midland. The fire was under control but a brisk wind fanned the flames to renewed vigor and caused them to spread to adjoining lands.

