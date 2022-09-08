100 years ago
Over 1,500 acres of grain were burned by the fire which started on the Chin Lung Ranch near Midland. The fire was under control but a brisk wind fanned the flames to renewed vigor and caused them to spread to adjoining lands.
Twenty firefighters had been on the job continuously. The fire had eaten two feet into the ground, however, making their efforts of little avail. The men were said to be exhausted and it was believed flooding would have to be resorted to.
The Evening Herald, Sept. 11, 1922
The grain land fire at Midland has spread over an area estimated at more than 2,000 acres. In many places it was said, the peat soil has been burned down to a depth of five or six feet.
Steps were taken today to have water from the irrigation canal turned onto the burning area. Unless this is done, it was said, not only will the fire continue to spread but the soil will be ruined.
The Evening Herald, Sept. 12, 1922
50 years ago
Klamath County’s newest park — on the site of the oldest permanent white settlement — opened to the public.
The Fort Klamath Park, including a small museum housed in a replica of the old guard house, will be open daily except Tuesdays and Wednesdays until sometime in October, according to County Parks Director Earl Kessler.
This will be a “sneak preview,” according Kessler, because the official opening and dedication of the new county park are not scheduled until next spring.
The Fort Klamath Park, Klamath County’s 11th park, is located off Highway 62 a mile and a half east of the town of Fort Klamath at the site of the old fort which was established in 1863.
The park includes picnic tables, running water and restrooms plus a replica of the old guard house contains displays and artifacts illustrating the history of the fort and the Modoc Indian War of 1872-73. Items were loaned by the Klamath County Museum and by Mark and Vera Jones, owners of the Baldwin Hotel in Klamath Falls, Kessler said.
The Herald & News, Sept. 13, 1972
25 years ago
A serial C-note donator is on the loose in Klamath Falls.
Since early August someone — who seems to prefer anonymity — has deposited a dozen $100 bills into Ronald McDonald House donation boxes in the local McDonald’s restaurants.
The phantom philanthropist seems to have struck again.
Earlier this week a $100 bill was found in the mailbox belong to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
And last weekend, two more $100 bills turned up in the Klamath-Lake Food Bank donation barrel at the Goodwill store, said Niki Sampson, food bank director.
Sampson is grateful for whoever donated the money, but also appreciates the honesty people showed.
“I am impressed with employees at Goodwill and with other people walking through the store who had access to the barrel. They were just sitting there,” Sampson said. “With one dollar we can buy six pounds of food, so that $200 donation will purchase 1,200 pounds of food”
The Herald & News, Sept. 11, 1997
10 years ago
Participants in Cycle Oregon were on their road bikes at the crack of dawn leaving from Moore Park at first light en route to their final destination: Bly.
The first riders began zipping down the OC&E Woods Line Trail shortly after dawn, crossing Hope Street near Wizard Park, in groups big and small.
“What’s going on here?” a bystander waiting for a gap in the riders could be heard asking.
“Just a big bike ride,” a rider yelled back as he cruised past.
Riders, some of them participating in the full 470 miles of options along the Southern Oregon loop, made their way east through Klamath Falls on the OC&E Trail, to Dairy where they hopped on Highway 140 for a short stint before guiding their cycles onto North Poe Valley Road into Bonanza.
From there it was on to Bly Mountain Cutoff Road, to 140 again, and all the way into Bly for lunch and the end of a week of spinning.
The Herald & News, Sept. 16, 2012
