The Oregon Health Authority oversees the Oregon State Hospital in Salem.

Oregon State Hospital operations continue to be at the center of a federal case over timely admissions to ensure people are treated before facing criminal charges.

The long-running case was back in U.S. District Court in Portland on Monday, Nov. 21 with a judge hearing from attorneys representing hospitals, district attorneys and Disability Rights Oregon over a judicial order requiring the Oregon State Hospital to treat patients facing criminal charges within a prescribed timeline so they can aid in their defense. These patients are known as “aid-and-assist” cases.


